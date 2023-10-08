Why PDP Is Waxing Stronger In Delta State-Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated on the reason why his party, the PDP is waxing stronger in Delta state.

Onuesoke who made the disclosure in a telephone chat with Urhobotoday correspondent from United States of America, USA explained that from the inception of Chief James Ibori followed by Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and presently Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori as Governors of Delta State the PDP has presented an indelible record that has made it a party of the people.

Describing the Party as a united family in Delta State, Onuesoke explained that members of the party see each other as people of one family whose main objectives is to develop the state infrastructures, health service, provide good education, employment to the teeming youths, industrialization and most importantly attraction of foreign investments by creating peaceful environment to attract investors.

He disclosed that the groundbreaking strides of PDP in Delta State in road and physical infrastructure, urban renewal, entrepreneurship development for the youths, healthcare delivery, and vocational/technical education have touched every part of the state, adding that it is only those who are dishonest that will have the guts to say otherwise.

The PDP Chieftain explained that the successive administrations in the state under PDP have continued to improve on the infrastructural and human capital developments of the state.

Onuesoke disclosed that the present Governor of Delta State, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori has come up with a bang by promising to do more with his M.O.R.E. Agenda which has set the ball rolling with massive developmental program.

He stated that the Governor’s pronouncement of award of contracts for the construction of fly over bridges in Warri and award of construction of dilapidated Federal roads in the state to Julius Berger has created more confidence on the people on the performance of PDP in the state.

The PDP Chieftain stressed that Oborevwori’s engagement of one of the best construction company, Julius Berger in handling of the projects, a lot of direct and indirect jobs would be created during construction that will go a long way to reduce crime and create peaceful environment for the development in the state.

“These early achievements, in addition to the zeal and patriotism showcased by his administration within this short period, constitute a beacon of hope for better days ahead. This is in line with the aura of optimism that followed his divine enthronement and Deltans should be hopeful of reaping good governance and prosperity in the near future, Onuesoke stated.

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com