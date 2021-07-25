Why Ogboru Deserve Accolades And Not Disrespect From Benefactors

Share This























By Agbubi Ejovwoke Emmanuel

LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In history of Delta State politics since inception of democracy rule no opposition candidate has won election in Delta State without passing through Olorogun Great Ovedje Ogboru, except few who were impost on the Delta PDP grassroots from the state level, while at the grassroots they advises their preferred candidates in the PDP to move into their pet party, delivered there and returned back to PDP in three months time.

Every successful politicians today from the opposition party in Delta State owe Great Ogboru great respect in his entire life. Disrespect and turning a harsh rival with him amount to their political doom.

The principle of the ’48 Laws of Power’ shall fail those trying to outsmart the master, Ogboru in Delta State politics.

Some who have tested Delta politics in their own political parties even with serving house members failed woefully not until they got connected to the Ogboru grace.

Those who Ogboru has given the ladder to climb turning their back against him, God is still God and He has his own way of turning His back against them.

Ogboru has made Senators, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members, no Governorship candidate apart from PDP political party has produced a house member.

Just as that humble boys in the Senate, all opposition leaders suppose to be kneeling down before the master. it’s even call for by our Urhobo culture because by rightful age, Ogboru is older than them and by life experience and achievement in life Ogboru is far ahead of them.

Agbubi Ejovwoke Emmanuel, Writing From Agbarha-Otor in Delta State