‘Why Ibori, Other PDP Leaders Shun Okowa’s Delta Campaign?’

LAGOS NOVEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A prominent Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has addressed the absence of James Ibori and some PDP chieftains from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s campaign in Delta State.

Speaking on VOP, Rufai shared his experience working as a journalist in Delta while analyzing the political history of the area.

Addressing the topic, Rufai Oseni said, “The chieftains were absent because Okowa had allegedly reneged on an earlier agreement.

“Okowa brought someone else from Okpe, Sheriff Oborevwori, in an attempt to divide the Urhobo people. Ibori’s camp has since gone to the Supreme Court and the High Court regarding the governorship candidacy of Sheriff, but Sheriff had his way. Ibori’s camp is not happy, and the PDP is divided in Delta State.

He continued, “There are strong indications that Ibori could make a deal with Ovie Omo-Agege. They are all forged from the same political faction. I was a journalist in Warri around 2006, and I held a strong political show on the radio then. However, we thought Ibori would choose Omo-Agege as his successor, but he surprised everyone by bringing in his relative, Emmanuel Uduaghan.”

