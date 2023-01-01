Why General Ejoor Designs  Nigerian Army Logo With Arabic Inscription

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-I Present to you, the Man behind the written statement on Nigeria Army logo “??? ??????? ” (Nassurul Minnal’llah) meaning “Victory is from Allah(GOD) Alone”.

His Name: General David Ejoor. A Nigeria by Birth, a true blood of Niger Delta, an Urhobo by tribe, a Christian and a patriotic Nigeria.

In His Book Title: ‘Reminiscences’, he said and I quote, “ Looking at all the world Navy, Air force has same logo pattern, but Nigeria Army flag was just having palm tree as a logo then which was before independent.

“I always rejected the ideas but since then I wasn’t an army officer and I have no power over it such I left it ideology.

“In 1903, I remembered the battle between the British and the Sultan of Sokoto, which flag of Sultan of Sokoto has an Arabic inscription, which took me long before I know the meaning but at the end, I learnt, it means, (Victory is from God Alone).

“What British has as a logo was Regiment colour shade. After I was given a chance to design a new logo for Nigeria army which was after independent. I incorporate the Arabic inscription in to army badge to represent Defence. Because during 1903 battle of Sultan of Sokoto with British Army, the Sokoto Army become stronger and unstoppable by saying “Victory is From God Alone. These was the ideas and it was 99% accepted by the Nigeria Government.”

He also said, “Nigeria after independent need a very strong bond to keep all region together as one nation, so the idea was fully welcome and that was how I come about the Arabic inscription.

The funny part of it was, presenting the Arabic inscription without knowing the meaning but after discovering the full meaning I become stronger because I knew those Sokoto army can’t chant a word without a strong meaning backing it.”

Source: Nigeria Tracker