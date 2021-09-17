‘Why APC Cannot Win Election In Delta State’

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-According to Dr. Ogbodu Alex, Delta State has been poorly managed since 1999 and common Deltans have always hoped that they can have a different set of players to see if things would change. The more they hope, the more their expectations are getting faded.

PDP as it is today will win the APC in a free and fair election and it will still win the APC in a rigged election.

The cause is the winner takes-it-all Approach and no true internal democracy.

If all these must stop, all the leaders from Omo-Agege down to Otega and Ogboru factions must be ready to drop their imposition tendencies and allow popular candidates to get the party mandates irrespective of whether such candidate support or like them.

You can’t have a winner takes-it-all approach and expect the others to be calm losers.

As bad as the PDP, they still have some level of internal democracy which gives the members a sense of belonging.

In the APC, all the leaders are fighting for party structure so that they can determine who get anything; that’s pure greed. APC can never grow with this approach.

Ovie Omo-Agege, Otega, Ogboru, Keyamo, Others in Delta North have not shown any maturity in handling issues of the APC.

Personally I’m not supposed to comment on partisan issues but I needed to draw your attention that the blame goes to those at the top and not the bottom players.

All these will continue to happen and it will be worse in 2023. And if they don’t review these things, retrace their steps and swallow the humble pie, a shocker await all of them. They have just a year to fix it. You can’t have it all. Get some, lose some or you lose everything.

Allow people’s will, if you don’t win, go back to the drawing board, you may win tomorrow. The Party should be built around ideologies not people.

Opera News