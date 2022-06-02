1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Jun 2nd, 2022

When Has Pastor Adeboye Joins Politicians?

By Chief (Barr). Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-During  the two days visit of Pastor Enoch Adeboye,  the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), to Asaba Delta State for a RCCG programme, tagged: “Light Up Delta.” the  inauguration of a branch of Premium Trust Bank  and the     seventh-anniversary thanksgiving and praise day of the Okowa-led government he made the  mundane assertion  that   “it is not a secret that God is doing great things in Delta through Okowa” . 

As a Deltan , I beg to disagree with the man of God because despite the enormous revenue accruing to  Delta state which is more than enough to turn the state to a Dubai , the state is plagued with bad  roads , poor public infrastructures, none payment of pension of senior citizens , insecurity ,   corruption, maladministration , embezzlement  and misappropriation of public funds, unemployment  and the spirit of Keke Napep .

Consequent upon the above , I find it unholy and sacrilegious of pastor Adeboye to  join Okowa to thank God for Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan who looted Delta State black and blue and  laid  the foundation upon which Okowa  administration is looting theirs to further impoverish Deltans .

Frankly,  it is unbecoming of most  men of God in Nigeria today for their selfish gains to take undue  advantage of their spiritual leadership to play on the intelligence of their ignorant  members  by misleading them politically . Imagine the extant case ,where  pastor Adeboye is  helping  Okowa  and his predecessors in office  launder their  image and thereby giving  his church members and members of the general public that respects him so much the impression  that the three thieving governors  have by the power of God done well  .

As I pounder over how men of God  in Nigeria have turned themselves to politicians and  the said statement of pastor Adeboye , I cannot but ask what has come over the men of God in Nigeria   ? Or  is Pastor Adeboye also among the politicians?

Don’t get me wrong .  The point is  that,  it is proper for  men of God to be  involved in politics and also  hobnob with politicians  because as  the salt of the earth and  the light of the world  they need to be in the position to  “speak out for those who cannot speak… [and] defend the rights of the poor and needy”. But in  doing so however they must always speak the truth and stand for justice. As shepherds  they must make sure that who or what ever they support in politics must be verified and authentic so as not to lead their flocks astray.

 

Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo is a lawyer and human right activist,  writes from Lagos

 

 

