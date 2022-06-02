When Has Pastor Adeboye Joins Politicians?

Share This





















By Chief (Barr). Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-During the two days visit of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), to Asaba Delta State for a RCCG programme, tagged: “Light Up Delta.” the inauguration of a branch of Premium Trust Bank and the seventh-anniversary thanksgiving and praise day of the Okowa-led government he made the mundane assertion that “it is not a secret that God is doing great things in Delta through Okowa” .

As a Deltan , I beg to disagree with the man of God because despite the enormous revenue accruing to Delta state which is more than enough to turn the state to a Dubai , the state is plagued with bad roads , poor public infrastructures, none payment of pension of senior citizens , insecurity , corruption, maladministration , embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds, unemployment and the spirit of Keke Napep .

Consequent upon the above , I find it unholy and sacrilegious of pastor Adeboye to join Okowa to thank God for Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan who looted Delta State black and blue and laid the foundation upon which Okowa administration is looting theirs to further impoverish Deltans .

Frankly, it is unbecoming of most men of God in Nigeria today for their selfish gains to take undue advantage of their spiritual leadership to play on the intelligence of their ignorant members by misleading them politically . Imagine the extant case ,where pastor Adeboye is helping Okowa and his predecessors in office launder their image and thereby giving his church members and members of the general public that respects him so much the impression that the three thieving governors have by the power of God done well .

As I pounder over how men of God in Nigeria have turned themselves to politicians and the said statement of pastor Adeboye , I cannot but ask what has come over the men of God in Nigeria ? Or is Pastor Adeboye also among the politicians?

Don’t get me wrong . The point is that, it is proper for men of God to be involved in politics and also hobnob with politicians because as the salt of the earth and the light of the world they need to be in the position to “speak out for those who cannot speak… [and] defend the rights of the poor and needy”. But in doing so however they must always speak the truth and stand for justice. As shepherds they must make sure that who or what ever they support in politics must be verified and authentic so as not to lead their flocks astray.

Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo is a lawyer and human right activist, writes from Lagos