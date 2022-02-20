Wedding Guests Killed, Others Injured In Ghastly Auto Crash Along Eku-Sapele Road,

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two travellers who were said to be heading for a wedding ceremony at Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State reportedly died instantly on Saturday in a fatal road accident involving two cars.

Witnesses said that a baby and several others were also injured in the ghastly auto crash which occurred along Eku-Sapele road in the State.

It was gathered that incident was a head-on collision as an aftermath of overspeeding, leading to the death of two male commuters on the spot.

Sources said that one of the cars is a Lexus RX 350 with Registration No. KTU 942GS Lagos while the other is a Toyota Sienna.

It was gathered that the impact of the head-on collision was intense as the two vehicles were crushed and damaged beyond repairs.

The deceased and others involved in the accident were said to be indigenes of Oghara, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State.

They were said to be headed for a wedding ceremony at Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state when the incident occurred.

A baby and several others in the twin vehicles, which appeared to run over each other in a video clip sighted by journalists in Warri, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Official statements from both the Delta Police Command and the Federal Road Safety Corps were still being awaited as of the time of filing this report.

