We Didn’t Know Oborevwori Would Destroy PDP, Party Loyalists Lament

LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to stir mixed reactions across the state, with many expressing shock and disappointment over the governor’s decision.

Ijaw rights activist, Mr. Austin Ozobo, took to his Facebook page to voice his disapproval, stating that he felt betrayed by the governor’s move. “It is no longer news about Governor Oborevwori’s defection to APC. It is sad. I never knew you (the governor) would kill PDP in Delta for personal gains,” he wrote.

Similarly, some PDP members who spoke under condition of anonymity expressed deep dismay, saying the governor’s action was a slap in the face of the party’s loyalists who toiled to see him elected. “It’s unfortunate that the governor will just do this to a party that stood by him during his election travails. We wish him well sha,” one of them lamented.

Others said Governor Oborevwori could have remained in the PDP while aligning politically with President Bola Tinubu, as former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike had done. “Banking on any under-the-table agreement with the APC over 2027 is risky. They could shock him. You don’t rely on political promises for a second term,” one party faithful warned.

Governor Oborevwori’s defection, alongside that of his predecessor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and other key PDP stakeholders, marks a significant shift in Delta’s political landscape, leaving the once-dominant PDP in a state of uncertainty ahead of the 2027 elections.

Vanguard

