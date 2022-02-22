WBF Champion, Onoriode Ehwarieme Knocks Out America’s Holcomb In Round One

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Knockout specialist, Nigeria’s Onoriode ‘Godzilla’ Ehwarieme, recorded another milestone in his professional boxing career in the early hours of Sunday, when he defeated United States’ Jeff Holcomb in round one of their scheduled six-round bout in Cleveland, Tennessee.

It was the second fight for the Boxing Federation (WBF) champion since he relocated to the United States of America late last year.

After receiving some hard punches from the Oghara, Delta State-born boxer in round one, Holcomb gave up the fight.

“He couldn’t come out after the end of round one. He said he couldn’t continue with the fight,” Ehwarieme told The Guardian shortly after the fight.

The tall, dark-complexioned boxer, who is now managed by a new team in the United States, started his professional career on a sound note on arrival in the U.S., beating America’s Rodolzo Damahi Lewis in a six-round bout in South Carolina.

With the victory yesterday morning, Ehwarieme, known as ‘Knockout Specialist,’ has extended his KOs to 19 in 21 fights.

Yesterday’s six-round bout held at the YCAP Boxing Gymnasium, 1305 Smith DR SW, Cleveland, Tennessee 37311.

The Guardian recalls that Ehwarieme won the heart of Nigerian boxing enthusiasts three years ago through his historic victory over Argentina’s Ariel Baracamonte in a World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental heavyweight title fight in Lagos.

During the fight held on December 28, 2019, Ehwarieme needed just one minute and 60 seconds to knock out the visiting Baracamonte at GOtv Boxing Night 20 to pick up the WBF Intercontinental heavyweight title in style.

Ehwarieme is looking forward to his title fight in the United States later in the year.

The Guardian