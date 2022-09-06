Water Resources Bill: The Quietness Of Our Traditional Rulers No Longer Golden

Share This





















By Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-I have taken pains to profile the traditional rulers in Nigeria particularly those in the South South , South East , South West and North Central Zones of Nigeria affected by the water resources bill and I discover that they are all well lettered .

By my findings they all can read and write and are well exposed in life . From my findings , it is safe to say that our traditional rulers are literate enough to know what the devious and devilish water resources is all about .

Our traditional rulers cannot feign ignorance of the fact that the said evil bill has once again been introduced on the floor of the 9th Assembly after its rejection by the 8th Assembly .

Our traditional rulers cannot claim not to understand that if the bill is passed into law their people will loss the right to their land , ground and surface water to the federal government of Nigeria.

Our traditional rulers cannot say that they are not aware that if the bill goes through it will be mandatory for their people to obtain a license before using water that will then be considered public asset for domestic, social or commercial purposes from the federal government in Abuja.

Our traditional rulers cannot play the ostrich to the fact that once the satanic bill is passed into law their fertile land and water will be handed over to foreign fulani herdsmen for habitation just like they are currently forcefully and illegally occupying all the federal government of Nigeria forest reserves nation wide .

As Custodians of our history , identity , tradition, customs , culture and heritage our traditional rulers must in unism and unequivocally condemn the water resources bill.

At this junction our traditional rulers must speak out as their silence over the water resources bill at this point in time is no longer golden. If truly that they represents their people and are on the side of their people they must fight against the enslavement , subjugation and repression of their people which the bill is bound to occasion on their people.

Prevention they say is better than cure .

Human Right Lawyer, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo writes from Lagos