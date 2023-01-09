Warri Would Have Been A Better Place If Govt Is Working, Obi Tells Cheering Crowd  In Pidgin

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi, on Monday, moved his campaign to the city of Warri, Delta State.

The rally in the states recorded huge crowds as residents in the state trooped out to support the movement

However, a video currently shared from the venue has captured the moment the former governor of Anambra state spoke the language of the Warri people

Peter obi was addressing the crowd when he shouted Area! The crowd went haywire, Everyone responded and was very happy

Speaking in pidgin, he said ” Area! Area! Area! How we go dey Warri dey speak English? Abi make i speak English? Make I tell una, this Warri wey una see, if to say govt dey work, e for no be like this “

Meaning, ” I can’t be in Warri and be speaking In English, or do you people want that? Let me tell you all that if the government has been truly working, Warri would have been better than this”