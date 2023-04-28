Warri Wolves, Delta Queens Emerge Champions 2023 Delta FA Cup Champions

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Warri Wolves and Delta Queens FC of Asaba have emerged champions of the 2023 Delta State Football Association (DFA) Cup finals.

In the women’s final, 2022 National Aiteo Cup Finalist, Delta Queens of Asaba defeated Royal Queens of Warri 3-0 after both teams participated in the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership (NWFL).

The three goals came in the second half when the women league highest goal scorer, Mercy Omokwo lone goal and Cynthia Mega brace goal made up all time Delta women’s FA Cup Champions victorious.

Coach of Delta Queens, Tosan Bob Blankson in an interview said that he has been able to meet up three of his set targets and he can now focus on the big one, the Super Six competition coming up shortly to determine the overall champions of the National Women Football League (NWFL).

“We have won the regular league season (Group A) of the NWFL premiership and qualified for the super six tournament and now champions of the DFA Cup, all in one week. Our target now is to win the super six competition in the month of May, we shall keep working hard to achieve our target,” Blankson said.

In the men’s final match, Warri Wolves Football Club defeated hard fighting 2022 finalist Osevan Football Club of Kwale 2-0 to win the title.

It was Wolves third triumph in recent times and they have qualified to represent Delta State at 2023 National Federations Cup Tournament.

The two sides opened the encounter in a hurry to undo each other, but it was Warri Wolves who drew the first blood when Izuchukwu Christian broke the deadlock in the 43rd minutes with a fast strike after Wolves failed to convert its chances.

Malik Jabbar compounded the woes for Osevan Football Club in the 54th minute from a corner kick that resulted in a rebound after a good effort by the goalkeeper.

In an interview, Coach Jolomi Atune of Warri Wolves, commended his boys for the feat achieved, but said the focus now is on the Nigeria National league (NNL) and the Aiteo Cup Competition.

Leadership