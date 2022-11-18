Warri South Council Boss Disowns Road Closure Order

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, Dr Michael Tidi, has disowned claims to the effect that the council order the closure of roads in parts Warri, warri South Local Government Area.

Tidi, in a statement made available to the media, said it never ordered the closure of roads in Warri and did not asked anyone to close roads.

He therefore urged residents and commuters in Warri to ignore any such rumours saying that the well-being and comfort of its citizens will always be his top priority.

“The Warri South Council is committed to the well-being and comfort of its citizens and would not do anything to jeopardize this stand.

“I want to assure Warri residents that my administration will at no time subject its citizens to unwanted hardship,” Tidi said.

Delta News Bulletin