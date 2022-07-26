Warri-Sapele-Oghara Express Road Notorious For Police Brutality, Extortion-Activist Alleged

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 26TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Warri-Sapele Express Road, leading to Oghara is a known route where police officers extort, maltreat and even kill innocent young citizens for flimsy reasons.

Mr.Terry Oterri, a human right activist of the office of the Warri Ombudsman to the Governor and Delta State, confirmed the situation, stating that they constantly receive complains about the said route and have settled many issues in that regards.

He went further to report how a trigger ‘happy’ police officers attacked a pastor on Tuesday, the 12th of July, 2022 and opened fire, killing two passengers in a tricycle.

Oterri listed a number of government security agencies whose staff have taken law into their hands and abuse the authority they have to do their jobs amongst which include the Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA), Delta State Task Force on Environment, Internal Revenue Task Force and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

He called on the public to take advantage of the Warri Ombudsman Office to report any form of abuse from individuals and security agents.

“For enquiry and complaints, come down to our office at Government Annex Office, DBS Express way, by Edjeba junction, Warri. (Block after Ministry of Justice) or call 08066955421, 08069065898,” he said.

He also called on the heads of the security agencies to give proper training to their staff on how to be professionals before sending them out into the public as the rate of brutalities and extortion is on the increase.

