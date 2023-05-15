Warri: Pessu Market Traders Cry Out Over Illegal Collection Of Levies, Say Its Crippling Sales

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Traders at Pessu Market in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State have identified illegal collection of levies, otherwise known as “DEVE”, as the major setback in the market.

The traders stated this when Mr ThankGod Ojogor, an Itsekiri leader, visited the market to ascertain the reason for the slow pace of business activities in the market.

The market women said the incessant collection of illegal levies by the community youths have greatly undermined the yam depot which the market was popularly known for.

According to Mrs Patience Umukoro, “DEVE is responsible for low patronage because trailers no longer bring foodstuff to the market as it was in time past when trailers discharged yam and other foodstuffs in the market.”

Mrs Umukoro said at present, trailers conveying yam and other foodstuffs offloaded the goods along roadside markets in the City of Warri where the demand of levies was manageably low.

She said patronage was low because large quantities of foodstuffs were no longer brought into the market for wholesales, adding that many traders had abandonded their shops and moved away to other busy markets in the area.

The traders, therefore, called on the Delta State Government and other relevant authorities to checkmate the situation to forestall a total collapse of the erstwhile busy market.

Delta Bulletin