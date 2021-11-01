Warri Pastor Splashes N6m On Ailing Nollywood Actor, Chukwuemeka Ani

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-General Overseer of Christ MercyLand Delivrance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has given the sum of 6 million naira to Nollywood actor, Prince Emeka Ani real name, Chukwuemeka Ani to cater for his medical needs.

In a video earlier shared by Yul Edochie, Ani had cried out for help over his deteriorating health condition, saying it is on the verge of affecting his sight.

Prophet Fufeyin, on seeing the video took pity on the veteran actor. He called out the movie star during Sunday service and offered him sum of N6 million and gave two other ailing actors N500,000 each.

Ani appreciated the gift, saying; “I want to thank God for this wonderful gesture from the Senior Prophet of God, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. I am so happy. I never expected this.

“Even though I know that he helps people financially and otherwise. I never knew he was going to give me huge amount of money like this. I want to thank members of the church. I want to thank the prophet of God.”

