Warri Pastor Laments Repeated Attempts By Mothers To Dump Babies In His Church

LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, has raised the alarm of repeated attempts by some mothers and guardians to dump their babies in his church.

Fufeyin, who decried the development after a woman was exposed trying to dump her baby in the church, stated that the development had been ongoing.

According to him, while most culprits engage in the act possibly to gain favour, the growing cases of the attempt could turn around to tarnish the good image of the church.

Speaking on the situation in a video posted on the church’s official Facebook account, after church workers had brought forward a baby dumped for hours in the church premises, Fufeyin said it remained sad for people to just dump their babies in church.

The prophet had endlessly called for the mother of the baby until he promised to finance the career of the baby before a woman rushed out of the congregation in tears to claim the child.

While questioning the mother, the woman blamed poverty for her action, adding that she needed help from the prophet.

Fufeyin however stated that such development is capable of tarnishing the image of the church and his personality.

Eagles Online