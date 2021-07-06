Warri Pastor, Fufeyin Pays Condolence Visit To TB Joshua’s Family

Share This























LAGOS JULY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Warri Pastor, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria has paid a condolence visit the Founder Of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua.

In a message posted on his facebook book, Fufeyin disclosed that he paid condolence visit to TB Joshua’s family in the company of his covebrother Dr Chris Okafor.

The message read, “ I and my covenant brother Dr. Chris Okafor paid a condolence visit to Prophetess Evlyn Joshua, the wife of God’s general Snr. Prophet Tb Joshua today.

“I am praying for you to get through this time with the peace that comes from the knowledge that God loves you and that He will take care of you and the entire SCOAN family in Jesus name.”