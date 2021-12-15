Warri: Man Flees After Allegedly Killing His Elder Brother Over N12m ‘Yahoo’ Proceeds

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A young man identified as Sammie is currently on the police wanted list after he allegedly killed his elder brother, Abraham aka MK Amani over N12million ($30,000) Yahoo Yahoo fraud money.

The unfortunate incident according to details privy to occupygh.com happened in Ughoton, Warri, Delta state.

It was gathered that the siblings who share the same father but different mothers were allegedly involved in internet fr*ud, and MK had told Sammie about the N12million he was expecting from a ‘client’. According to a source, the deceased told the suspect, who already had access to all the dealings, that he would relocate to Lekki, Lagos with his family when the money comes.

“Mk told sammie everything about the money because he was his younger brother and he thought they had brotherly love for each other. Unknown to him, Sammie was jealous and envious of him. Last week Saturday, just a day before his payday, Sammie lured him to Ughoton river and tried to dr*wn him but MK’s baby mama was in the car and saw what happened, so she raised an alarm and people went into the river to rescue him.

After the deceased was rescued from the river, Sammie and two of his friends rushed him into a tricycle under the guise of taking him to the hospital, but on their way, they stabbed him on the neck. He has confirmed dead on arrival. Sammie and the two accomplices are currently on the run. Their father is allegedly the one hiding Sammie, on the excuse that he cannot lose two sons at the same time,” the source said.

