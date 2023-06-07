Warri Lawyer Begs Oborevwori To Give Itsekiris Juicy Appointment

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A prominent Warri lawyer, ChIef Robinson Ariyo has urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to ensure the Itsekiri are not left out in his juicy appointments.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent appointments made by the governor with no itsekiri in the list, Chief Ariyo, the Egogo of Warri kingdom said it was disturbing, appealing also to Itsekiri Leaders to promote the common good of Itsekiri nation.

“I am particularly disturbed that the allegory “Ukodo” which the Governor assured Delta would be equitably shared appears to have left out a very critical ethnic nationality that contributes a chunk of the oil resources of Delta State and indeed the country. Several sensitive appointments have so far been made and while some ethnic groups already have two or more, the Itsekiris do not have any”.

“In every society there is usually a tension between the individualistic and communal interest but prosperity never forgets those who perpetually sacrifice communal interest for their personal interest. I have observed many influential Itsekiris constantly sacrificing the communal for their personal interests and seek to give the impression that they are patriots; there is nothing that can be more deceitful. We must begin to think more of what we can do for the community than what we can do for ourselves”.

Vanguard