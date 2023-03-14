Warri Keke Rider In Trouble As Fleeing Armed Robbers Abandoned 3 Guns Concealed In Bag of  Rice In  His Tricycle

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Warri Keke Rider 26-Years-Old Ahmed Umaru from Ayingbe Local Governent Area of Kogi state is presently telling Delta State police operatives what he knew about three locally made guns and a bullet concealed in a bag of rice abandoned by fleeing suspected armed robbers.

Urhobotoday.com gathered that on the 12/03/2023 at about 0900hrs, operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad, while on intensive Aberdeen system of patrol, sighted a tricycle with reg. no. RRU 773 QK conveying three male occupants.

The report made available by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe said the three suspects were intercepted and subjected to a search during which a bag containing rice was thoroughly searched, and three (3) locally made guns, one live cartridge, concealed in the bag of rice were recovered.

According him, “Two of the suspects took to their heels and escaped into the bush, abandoning the tricycle, and the rider named Ahmed Umaru “m” 26yrs of Ayingba LGA Kogi state. The tricycle rider was arrested, and the exhibit recovered. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing.”