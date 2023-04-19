Warri-Itakpe Rail Service To Resume On  Monday

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Warri-Itakpe Train Services will resume operations on Monday, April 24, 2023, The PUNCH learnt.

The Station Manager, Helma Sani, disclosed this to our correspondent in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “We are resuming operation on Monday 24/4/2023.”

Recall that in January 2023, 148 passengers and 38 crew members of a train plying the Warri-Itakpe route escaped death when the train derailed inside the Kogi forest, forcing them (passengers) to be stranded.

Many passengers reportedly abandoned the train for fear of being kidnapped.

It was gathered that the train left Warri early Sunday and got derailed at around noon inside the forest between Ajaokuta and Itakpe.

The Delta and Kogi State police commands could not immediately confirm the incident, but the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, confirmed it.