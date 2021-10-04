Warri Influencer, Ogeneochukome Found Dead In His House

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Warri Influencer, Ogeneochukome popularly known as as Brakin Face was found dead in the early hours of yesterday in his house.

The Influencer who was set to host his event on 27th November at Warri Delta State was said to have been unreachable for some days which cause panic and made close friend to make their way to his house.

According to report from our source; “When they got to Brakin Face house the gate was locked, they had to break the key to gain access into the house, which they where welcomed with a very bad smell. Brakin Face was found dead on his bed in his own pool off blood and seemed to have died days ago as his body was swollen.”

Report from his girlfriend stated also that Brakin face locks his gate with with one padlock but two was found.

“Amidst this sad event, Brakin Face brother came into the house picked up the dead brother’s Car key, ATM Card, Wristwatch some valuables and drove the car out without sympathy of asking what had caused the death of his brother.”

The case is currently under police investigation as the body has been taken to the mortuary.

So Sad. R.I.P Brakin Face.

Ligit9er