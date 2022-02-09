Warri High Court Stops Delta Govt From Collecting Signage, Advert Taxes, Levies

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A high court sitting in Warri has stopped Delta State government from collecting signage, advertisement taxes, levies from individuals and corporate bodies.

It stated that local government councils have the constitutional right to collect them.

The court gave the ruling in Suit No. W/190/2020 brought by Comfort Edematie (Trading under the name and style of Cedar House) as claimant and the attorney-general of Delta State and the Delta State government as defendants.

In an originating summon, the claimant was jointly and severally seeking a declaration that the state government collection of the levies is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

The originating summons further sought an order setting aside the demand notice served on the claimant for the payment of tariff known as outdoor signage and advertisement revenue by the Delta State government.

After adopting the written addresses of counsels from both parties, Hon Justice Ejiro Emudianohwo of the Warri High Court 3, adjourned the matter for judgement to 14 January, 2022.

Delivering her judgement, she stated that the defendants do not have power to demand or collect taxes and levies for signage and advertisement from individuals or corporate bodies.

“It is the duty of the local government council as stated in the 1999 constitution. It is the local government council that is constitutionally empowered to collect the revenue”, the court ruled.

F.J. Atie represented the claimant throughout the hearing.

The same judgement against the Delta State government was given by Hon. Justice Emudianohwo same day in suit No. W/189/2020 between Regenix Health Care Services Ltd. V. A.G Delta State and Delta State Government.

