Warri Commuters, Residents Accuse Delta Task Force On Traffic Light Monitoring Of Unwholesome Practices

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Some commuters and concerned residents in the Warri Garage have accused men of Delta State Taskforce on Traffic monitoring of traffic lights of alleged unwholesome practices.

Those who spoke to our correspondent accused the said Taskforce men of corrupt practices of giving preferential treatment to commercial (kpelegbe) bus drivers, relations and friends in their duties of apprehending traffic lights beaters.

They also alleged that the taskforce men on traffic extorted money from traffic light beaters that were not known or related to them , particularly commercial tricycle (Keke) riders.

Our correspondent witnessed a traffic lights beaten incident by a commercial (kpelegbe) bus driver and confronted the taskforce men who shamelessly told our correspondent to apprehend the traffic lights beater.

A concerned petty trader at Warri Garage who declined mentioning her name to the press spoke volumes of the alleged unwholesome practices of men of the Delta State Government Taskforce on Transport.

She alleged that the commercial bus drivers were treated like sacred cows by the uniformed taskforce men on traffic control.

The petty trader expressed fears that ” it a matter of time, they (the taskforce men on traffic) will cause avoidable serious accidents here,” She added

The petty trader like others called on the authorities concerned to check the activities of the men of the Delta State Task Force on Traffic in order to instill sanity on traffic and avoid avoidable accidents at the said junction.

Delta Bulletin