Warri Community Raises Alarm Over Oil Spill Destruction Of Their Environment

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-People of Egbokodo community in Warri South local government area of Delta State have appealed to the management of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) to clean a spill from oil well OML 30.

The spill from OML 30 crude trunk line being operated by HEOSL has reportedly destroyed aquatic lives and riverine economic activities at the community.

OML 30 connects the Trans-Forcados pipeline and has no control by HEOSL.

The spill which started four days ago from a neighbouring community has polluted the water line in Egbokodo and extended beyond the Itsekiri community.

Chairman of Egbokodo community Trust, Hon. Austin Tete, said he would not allow Egbokodo people and other residents of the community to suffer the dangerous consequences of the spill.

He tasked the management of HEOSL to immediately halt the spill, clean up the affected areas and compensate people of the community.

While noting that people of Egbokodo do not engage in economic sabotage, he said the clean up would only guarantee smooth relationship between Egbokodo community and the company.

Tete declared that the community was ready to battle the management of HEOSL, if they don’t carry out immediate clean-up of the affected areas. Attempts to get the a reaction of the management of HEOSL were futile at press time.

Leadership