Warri Businesswoman Found Dead With Slit Throat, Multiple Stab Wounds In Her Apartment

LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A young woman, Bazunu Michelle was allegedly murdered on Wednesday in her apartment at Bazunu Street in Warri, Delta State.

It was gathered that the deceased was found with multiple stab wounds while her throat slit.

The deceased, said to be a graduate of Edo State University, Ekpoma, was a businesswoman.

One Moses Darah took to his Facebook page to mourn the deceased, writing,

“Another Painful Exit I read with a rude shock that my Facebook friend, Michelle Bazunu was gruesomely murdered in her residence at No1 Bazunu Street, Warri in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday). The report says that she was stabbed multiple times and her throat slit open.

“The insecurity situation in Nigeria is taking a dangerous twist at a time the focus of the political elites is only on the 2023 general elections. From the North to the South, it has always been a sad story of one day, one trouble. One can hardly sleep with two eyes closed for the fear of kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, assassins, thugs, Boko Haram, herdsmen and ISWAP.

“I did not meet Michelle in person, but we interacted on a few occasions. There was a time I asked her if she was related to my colleague, Dr Bazunu of Fine and Applied Arts Department in DELSU, Abraka but she said he could just be a namesake. She was an easygoing fellow. So I wondered her crime to be killed at her prime. May her soul torment her killers! Amen.”

Atori Favour Urhievwe, who confirmed her death, wrote: “Oh death where is thy sting? As fro those killers may peace run away from you and your generations. Michelle Buzunu, a lady I never met but she had been encouraging me through all my crises and troubles. Even at the verge of committing suicide, she was there with calls. We met on Facebook, she never stopped patronising my coconut oil biz. Oh my God, why her? Rest on, God mother as I call you, rest on big sister. I’m so heartbroken and pained this morning rest on, rest on, rest on.”