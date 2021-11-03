Waive Sues For Peace Among warring Urhobo Communities

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Honorable member representing the entire people of Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency House of Representatives, Rt Rev Hòn Francis Ejiroghene Waive has appealed to warring Urhobo Communities to shield their swords and embrace peace.

Waive who made the appeal in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com during a clarion call on the people the good people of Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu Federal Constituency for peaceful existence, lamented that the communal conflicts are becoming too frequent.

According to him, “From Agbowiameh/Erhiawarien to Ekuigbo/Iwhreko to Obubu/Oleri to Oghior/Ukpiovwhin to the Communities around Utorogu Gas Plant and now Okwagbe/Owhawha.

“We are all one people with a common heritage. Our ancestors lived together for hundreds of years without any war amongst them. We have also lived together peacefully without any acrimony until the recent misunderstandings.

“What is happening now is strange. Strange to our history, culture and religion. Several lives have been lost and properties worth billions of naira destroyed. Livelihoods of our people are affected. “

Waive who said most of the conflicts are centered around ownership of land, pointed out, “We know that land belongs to God. We all met the land and will all die someday leaving land behind. The fights and war amongst us is simply needless and worthless. Anyone can initiate a war by inciting others but no one can tell how a war will end or who will be the casualties. Peace is always better than war. Diplomacy should be employed rather than violence.

“I have had to spend countless hours and days reaching out to Community and Youth leaders, Security Agencies, Traditional Rulers and leaders, LGA Chairmen, political and religious leaders and others in different spheres of influence during these challenging times to restore and maintain peace.

“Negotiation is better than war. Tug of war results nothing but ill-feeling, injury, death, poverty and everything evil. Violence puts a stop to development. War does nothing but causes pain and suffering. We need tolerance and negotiation which are unfailing peace strategies. “

He, however I urged his people to use nonviolent tactics like judicial processes, information warfare, lobbying, and a spirit of give and take to handle issues.

While specially thanking all the leaders who have worked hard to restore peace in each of the communities where violence had occurred, Waive observed that since the Okwagbe/Owhawha crisis is the latest, he specifically call on both sides to embrace peace and refrain from any action that can negatively affect the relative peace now enjoyed.