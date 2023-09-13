Viral Video: Delta CP Reacts To Claim Of Killing Of 10 , Abduction Of 20 Persons In Jesse Road

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass has reacted to viral video information alleging kidnapping of twenty and the killing of ten persons as stated in the viral audio clip describing it as false and an obvious exaggeration by the narrator.

In response to the viral audio clip being circulated on Whatsapp and other social media platforms, the Commissioner of Police Delta State yesterday 12/9/2023 directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Johnson Adenola, the Area Commanders of Agbor and Sapele Area Commands respectively to embark on an on-the-spot assessment of the Ugbehwore town in Jesse Ethiope West LGA, Delta State.

He ordered them to access the security architecture and identify grey areas where reinforcement is to be emplaced.

The CP also directed the immediate deployment of tactical teams to complement the efforts of the DPO in the area; to nip this ugly trend in the bud, and to ensure that road users ply the road without fear of being kidnapped.

The Command while appreciating the effort of members of the public for bringing the information to the attention of the command, it however wishes to debunk a part of the clip stating that twenty persons were kidnapped, and ten persons killed as false and an exaggeration of the happenings in the area.

A statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe disclosed that the Command is working in close collaboration with the Edo State Police Command as the area in question is a boundary between Edo State and Delta State, adding that members of the public are assured of the command’s commitment to providing security for all and ensuring that the roads are completely safe for road users.

In line with the popular saying: “IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING”, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Wale Abass solicits the support of members of the public by way of giving useful, credible, and timely information.

He further reiterated that perpetrators of this heinous act are surely in cohort with some indigenes of the land. Hence, he urges the traditional rulers, community heads, and local leaders to sensitize members of the community on the consequences of conspiring with criminals, and the legal implications.

He provided DEDICATED LINES: 08036684974; 08125958005 09053872287 (CONTROL ROOM) and 09155570007 (PPRO OFFICE) on which complaints could be made.

