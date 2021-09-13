Victory Niro Menta Remains The Only Urhobo Woman Commissioner Of Police

Share This























By Assin Godstime

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The late Mrs Oboden O. Menta (nee Akpofure) from Kokori got married to the late Mr KD Apede Menta of Agbarho and they both had five daughters, namely: Hon (Justice) Okungbonwa, Dr (Mrs) Maureen Scott Emuakpor, MS Carol Menta, Mrs Gloria Adeyemi and CP Victory Menta. Victory is the last of their five children.

She joined the Nigerian Police Force upon graduating from the University as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police under the then Bendel State in December 1981. She was the first woman Police Public Relations Officer in the history of the Nigeria Police Force in 1988.

Victory investigated the first disputed baby DNA case in Nigeria tagged “MIRACLE BABY” in 1995. She was promoted Commissioner of Police (CP) in August, 2014 and was CP Airport command.

As Commissioner of Police, all the Airports in Nigeria were under her command. She was in charge of securing all the airports in the country, including Abuja airport. She remains the only Urhobo woman Commissioner of Police.