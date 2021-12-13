Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Kick Off In Warri This Month

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Five-ASide Competition has been scheduled to take place in Warri, Delta State, from December 24 to 26, 2021 as part of the festive period for the year for the people of the city where the former African Footballer of the Year had his childhood.

A total of 16 male Under 17 teams picked from across the Warri City will battle for honours in an event powered by Bet9ja to help Victor Ikpeba give back to the people of Warri.

The three-day football challenge which will be played at the Effurun Barrack, would also be out to identify hidden talents.

The champion will go home with acashprizeof N250,000, giant trophy and medals.

New Telegraph