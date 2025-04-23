Uzor Lukman Hails Tinubu For Austin Avuru’s Appointment Into NNPCL Management Team

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Technical Director Of Will Lukman Technical Services, Uzor Boaten Lukman has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Mr. Austin Avuru into the management team of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited as a non-executive director.

Congratulating Austin Avuru in a statement made available to Urhobotoday, Lukman who described the appointment as a round peg in a round hole affirmed that with his extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, he is confident in his ability to contribute meaningfully to the growth and transformation of NNPC Limited

Lukman who also extended his congratulations to Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari, who has been appointed as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited as well as other newly appointed managerial team of NNPCL, expressed optimism that the newly constituted leadership team would bring their expertise and vision to advance the objectives of the corporation in line with President Tinubu’s directives.

Lukman who hailed from Obeche Inyi in Ndokwà East LGA of Delta State urged Avuru and the new board to leverage their vast knowledge and experience in the oil and gas sector to drive critical reforms that will enhance efficiency, transparency and growth in the industry.

He emphasized the importance of aligning their strategies with national energy goals to ensure sustainable development and maximize the sector’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

Austin Avuru, a geologist by training, boasts over 40 years of experience in the Nigerian oil and gas sector. As the pioneer CEO of Seplat Ltd, a company he co-founded, Avuru played a pivotal role in its dual listing on the London and Nigerian Stock Exchanges.

A respected industry leader, he is a fellow and past President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Lukman expressed his confidence in Avuru’s capacity to bring his wealth of expertise to bear in his new role at NNPC Limited, fostering growth and innovation in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

