UWUU Lagos Zone: Urhobo Group Holds Maiden 2023 General Meeting, Calls For Unity (PHOTOS)

UWUU Lagos Executive with PG and FPG

LAGOS JUNE 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Urhobo group under the aegis of Urhobo World United Union (UWUU) Lagos zone recently held   its maiden general meeting for the year 2023 at the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Ikeja, Lagos state.

The gathering no doubt was one of its best  as the founding President General of UWUU, Mr Akpesiri Onorhokpor and the the  current President General Mr Simeon Umokoro were  conspicuously present to  deliberate and celebrate with members of the Lagos zone.

While addressing members,  Chairman of UWUU Lagos zone , Chief Richard Edijana  thanked the  distinguished guests for  making out time even in their busy schedule for making attendance of  the meeting a reality.

R-L: Elder Edibie Abenego, chief Edidjana,, FPG, PG, National lead Ese Etukobo

He equally extended his hands of fellowship to all sons and daughters of Urhobo, to join and bond more with Urhobo speaking extractions for the betterment and growth of their communities at home in Delta state and those in the diaspora.

Chairlady UWUU Lagos Zone,  Madam Evelyn Okiemute, advised all members, to rise up and support one another, for the unity and upliftment of Urhobo communities.

The Master of Ceremonis (MC)  of the day, Mr Meshach  Oghenevovwero thanked  everyone for co-ordinating a successful meeting through the speaking of Urhobo, while  encouraging those who cannot speak the language to try and learn it.

Welcoming of PG and FPG

“That little by little with interest and determination, in no time, they will start flowing in Urhobo language,” he stated.

The Secretary General of UWUU Lagos Zone and PRO ANCLA,   Tin Can Port, Comrade  Onome Joy Monije said while  briefing the press that because of the axis of the Lagos Zone, UWUU Lagos, is divided into four  subzones for easy association.

According to her, “The four  subzones are   Island/Ajah zone,   Mainland/Ikeja zone, Badagary/Festac zone  and Ikorodu zone. Each of this subzone is headed by a Coordinator and its Executives. They normally have their meetings monthly, and as  Lagos Zone we come together quarterly for a joint meeting of all the subzones. So we are encouraging all sons and daughters of Urhobo in Lagos, irrespective of their location, they should identify with their various UWUU subzones within their locality.”

R-L: Chairlady Evelyn Okiemute, secretary Onome Joy Monije, Elder Abenego, chairman Chief Edidjana, National Lead Ese, Auditor Ufuoma and Welfare Sarah Esiekpe

Name of Lagos Exco at a glance

  1. Chairman: Chief Richard Odafe Edidjana
  2. Chairlady: Mrs Okiemute Evelyn
  3. Secretary: Comrade Onome Joy Monije
  4. Treasurer: Mrs Ijomoni Esther
  5. Provost: Davis Omamogho

6.Financial Secretary: Ajerhore A. Henry

  1. Admin: Ebeduo Sylverster

8.Welfare Officer: Mrs Esiekpe E. Sarah

Spokeman: Mr Meshach Oghenevovwero

  1. Ast. Secretary: Doghudje E. Omamode

10.Pro: Mr lghedo J. Frederick for contact , 08060347447

 

 

