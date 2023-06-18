UWUU Lagos Zone: Urhobo Group Holds Maiden 2023 General Meeting, Calls For Unity (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Urhobo group under the aegis of Urhobo World United Union (UWUU) Lagos zone recently held its maiden general meeting for the year 2023 at the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Ikeja, Lagos state.

The gathering no doubt was one of its best as the founding President General of UWUU, Mr Akpesiri Onorhokpor and the the current President General Mr Simeon Umokoro were conspicuously present to deliberate and celebrate with members of the Lagos zone.

While addressing members, Chairman of UWUU Lagos zone , Chief Richard Edijana thanked the distinguished guests for making out time even in their busy schedule for making attendance of the meeting a reality.

He equally extended his hands of fellowship to all sons and daughters of Urhobo, to join and bond more with Urhobo speaking extractions for the betterment and growth of their communities at home in Delta state and those in the diaspora.

Chairlady UWUU Lagos Zone, Madam Evelyn Okiemute, advised all members, to rise up and support one another, for the unity and upliftment of Urhobo communities.

The Master of Ceremonis (MC) of the day, Mr Meshach Oghenevovwero thanked everyone for co-ordinating a successful meeting through the speaking of Urhobo, while encouraging those who cannot speak the language to try and learn it.

“That little by little with interest and determination, in no time, they will start flowing in Urhobo language,” he stated.

The Secretary General of UWUU Lagos Zone and PRO ANCLA, Tin Can Port, Comrade Onome Joy Monije said while briefing the press that because of the axis of the Lagos Zone, UWUU Lagos, is divided into four subzones for easy association.

According to her, “The four subzones are Island/Ajah zone, Mainland/Ikeja zone, Badagary/Festac zone and Ikorodu zone. Each of this subzone is headed by a Coordinator and its Executives. They normally have their meetings monthly, and as Lagos Zone we come together quarterly for a joint meeting of all the subzones. So we are encouraging all sons and daughters of Urhobo in Lagos, irrespective of their location, they should identify with their various UWUU subzones within their locality.”

Name of Lagos Exco at a glance

Chairman: Chief Richard Odafe Edidjana Chairlady: Mrs Okiemute Evelyn Secretary: Comrade Onome Joy Monije Treasurer: Mrs Ijomoni Esther Provost: Davis Omamogho

6.Financial Secretary: Ajerhore A. Henry

Admin: Ebeduo Sylverster

8.Welfare Officer: Mrs Esiekpe E. Sarah

Spokeman: Mr Meshach Oghenevovwero

Ast. Secretary: Doghudje E. Omamode

10.Pro: Mr lghedo J. Frederick for contact , 08060347447