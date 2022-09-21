1 2 3 4 5
Uwheru Kingdom Celebrates Installation Of New Monarch, HRM Obruche

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-It was celebration galore in the entire Uwheru Kingdom  on Tuesday, September 20th with the installation  of His Royal Majesty (HRM.) Simpson Sapele Obruhe as the  Odion R’Ode of Uwheru Kingdom of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The installation was conducted according to Ukoro doctrine, Ukoro members and  Erovie quarter leaders/elders.  The epic event was  witnessed by Uwheru sons and daughters, well meaning Deltans and Nigerians at large.

The coronation of Odion R’Ode Simpson Obruche began with a number of customary procedures and culminated with his crowning at the Uhwerevioro Head Quarter of Uwheru palace.

The newly crowned monarch was then brought to the audience in front of them as they cheered and danced in praise.

The ceremony drew prominent individuals which include High Chief title holders, young people and kids. It no doubt that it  once more brought joy to the neighborhood.

“As you can see, the community loves Odion R’Ode Simpson Obruche, which is why everyone is here to celebrate him,” Stanly Obruche, an indigene of Uwheru Kingdom  told our correspondent.

He affirmed that   Odion R’Ode Simpson Obruche will enhance the quality of life for his subjects because he had already begun this before becoming king.

“We are pleased to rejoice with him and we pray that his excellent connection with us will continue and that God will give him the strength to lead his country properly,” he prayed.

 

 

 

  1. JOSEPH ESIVWENUGHWU says:
    September 21, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    Congratulations to His Royal Majesty. May your reign be a blessing to humanity and crises free IJN.

