Uvwie Monarch Turns Down  Ohaneaze Ndigbo To Build Proposed House Near His Palace

LAGOS MAY 5TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Ohaneaze Ndigbo (Delta South & Central Senatorial District) has been told not to build their House/Business Centre in the Effurun GRA near the Palace of Uvwie monarch.

HRM Emmanuel E. Sideso, Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom turned down their request during a courtesy call on him by a delegation of the group led by their President-General, Chief Chiedu Idama, he said that building such a facility near his palace could pose a security challenge to the area.

HRM Sideso Abe 1 also advised traditional/ethnic leaders to avoid doing anything that could result in conflict with their host communities where they reside, he urged them to take all traditional ceremonies to their various kingdoms.

The highly respected monarch stressed that he was not against people from other parts of the country buying propertied in Uvwie Kingdom as most of his neighbours were from other parts of the country but it would be disrespectful for them not to consider the traditional and cultural sensibilities of their host community.

HRM Sideso disclosed to his visitors that his first son’s wife is from Abia State, so it would be wrong to interpret his advice negatively, saying it was his desire to sustain the peace in his kingdom and expect residents to cooperate with him to avoid unnecessary crisis.

He stressed that he expected people who have lived in Uvwie Kingdom for several years due to its enabling and comfortable business environment to partner with him and the government to develop the community as it is only a peaceful community with solid infrastructures that would grow their businesses.

The monarch thatsaid he was surprised that his unflinching desire for peace, harmony and co-existence in Uvwie Kingdom was misinterpreted by the Ohanaeze leadership and the issue was reported to the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as well as his traditional ruler friend.

He advised them to seek an alternative area in Uvwie Land to develop the Ohanaeze House/Business Centre such as their property situated in a street that is off Refinery Road, which also was in a serene location.

Daily Independent