Uvwie General Improvement Union Salutes Uvwie Monarch At 80

LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Uvwie sons and daughter in Lagos under the aegis of Uvwie General Improvement Union (UGIU) under the leadership of Chief Edward Otomewo, with his executives and members has rejoiced with the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso Abe 1 on his 80th birthday.

The group in a statement signed by its Social Secretary, Onome Joy Monije wished the king long life and prosperity adding, “We are all wishing our King all the best things in life on his Octogenarian achievement.

“He is a Super Royal Majesty and Monarch of great virtue with exemplary character. He is calm, peaceful with a gentle spirit.

“A man that time consciousness is paramount in everything that he does and it’s worthy of emulation by All sons and daughters of Urwie kingdom.”

Eulogizing Uvwie Monarch as the pride of Uvwie and the entire Urhobo nation, the Group maintained that the Monarch reign as the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom has brought unprecedented infrastructural development, peace and progress to Uvwie Kingdom.

“As you clock 80 years this day, we pray the Good Lord continue to preserve and strengthen you. Amen.

“We also use this medium to congratulate HRM Queen Patricia Sideso on her 78th Birthday and 55th Marriage Anniversary of the Royal Couple.

“Congratulations once again.

“Umogun! Umogun!! Umogun!!! Ovie R’ Uvwie Wo Su Tor,” the statement read.

