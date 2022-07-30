Urhobos In Warri Celebrate Efa Festival Of Owhurie Deity

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Otovwodo (Agbassa) Community, Warri, headquarters of the ancient Urhobo kingdom of Agbarha Warri was in a festive mood as indigenes celebrated the Efa Festival of Owhurie Deity on Tuesday 26th July, 2022.

The event also witnessed the traditional retirement of the Olotu (Traditional Field Marshall) of Owhurie Deity, High Chief Francis Alagba Ikpuri due to old age.

Ikpuri is the Okpako r’ ovwodo (oldest person) of Agbarha Warri Community of Edjeba Warri.

Meanwhile the Odo of Owhurie Deity, High Chief Julius Tobore Edafiadjebre (JP) has been appointed the acting Olowu (Chief Priest) of the dirty.

Edafiadjebre who spoke to our correspondent in a brief media chat urged indigenes to be proud of the culture and traditions of the kingdom.

He asserted that the deities were symbols of identity of the people of Agbarha Warri Kingdom.

“Even the white man is proud of his tradition and culture,” he added

Delta Bulletin