Urhobos Are Solidly Behind You , UPU Assures Dafinone

LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The President General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga has assured the Delta Central Senatorial Candidate under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone, that the Urhobo Nation are solidly behind him in his quest to Represent them in the 10th Senate.

Olorogun Moses Taiga stated this on Sunday when Chief Ede Dafinone and his entourage led by Chief Adelabu Bodjor, visited members of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, at Uvwiamughe in Ughelli North Local Government of Delta State.

While speaking, the President General of Urhobo Progress Union, Olorogun Moses Taiga noted that the Urhobos and all Past President Generals are solidly behind him, adding that all Urhobos have approved that he go to the Senate.

He added that the Award Winning Chartered Accountant is qualified to Represent the Urhobo Nation at the Senate, insisting that the road to the Red Chambers is open for him.

“All Urhobos have approved that you should go to the Senate, you should move forward, the road that your father passed through that’s what you will follow. All the past Presidents General including my self support you. It shall be well with you. Everywhere you go, the road is open for you. Your father has delivered a good child”, he said

Chief Ede Dafinone who is also Chairman of Sapele, Okpe Community Landtrust Association, while speaking on his qualifications pleaded with the UPU Executives to support him to the Senate and promised to raise the Urhobo people to a higher level for the Urhobos to be recognised at the Nigeria stage. “I will not take you down”, he said .

“I stand before you here today to ask for your prayers and support as I begin my campaign for the senate position to represent Delta Central and the Urhobo people. I make a promise to my people that I cannot do less than my father. I will strive to raise the Urhobo people to a higher level for the Urhobos to be recognised at the Nigeria stage” he added.

Some of the UPU executives present at the visit are Chief Dr Captain Onoherigho 1st Deputy President General, High Chief Francis Ifie 2nd Deputy President General, Olorogun Kenneth Iwhewhe National Secretary, Olorogun Mrs Dame Siakpare Osu ‘R’ Ewheya, Chief Osiobe Okotie Jp Former 1st Deputy President General. Others are Chief Onome Yegbeburu, Chief Wilfred Oruorayevbie, Chief Mrs Margaret Unukegwor and many others.