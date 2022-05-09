Urhobo World United Union Inducts Lagos EXCO, Doles Out Award, Cash Gifts (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo World United Union (UWUU), an association formed to unite and explore the potentials of all origins and associates of the Urhobo people who are aborigines of the central areas of the modern day Delta State has inaugurated its first elected executive to pilot the affairs of the association over the next two years for the Lagos State zone.

The association which came about five years ago is growing in leaps and bounds with Mr. Akpesiri Omorhokpor who resides in the United Kingdom as the founder and president-general.The event which took place at the Emota hotel Isolo Lagos saw most members dressed in resplendent Urhobo attire, the ladies wearing blouses atop the usual two wrappers tied to the waist while the men wore the usual Niger Delta styled long sleeved shirt with certain designs at the fronts, the shirts which were of course worn with large wrappers by the men were tied to the waists too.The men also had matching hats on their heads while holding gilded walking sticks as the women wore different styles of head scarves that gave them all the gorgeous look of beauty and grace in their stiletto shoes.The colour of the day was generally green with white.

Meshack Oghenevovwero who was the MC of the day soon took charge and deftly navigated members through the programmes of the event with a mixture of the English and Urhobo languages. The event followed the usual prayer, breaking of kola nut, sharing and eating of same, speeches by the outgoing interim chairman and the incoming one, awards to members for various outstanding qualities and cash gifts to some bereaved persons

.An interim committee had been put in place since the 21st on November 2021 and in a farewell speech by the outgoing interim chairman of the Union, Deacon Abednego Idibie, he recalled that the interim executive committee was given the mandates of reviewing the Union’s constitution and signing it into law, conduct a free, fair and credible election and carry out a successfull hand over. These, Deacon Idibie said have been achieved.

There was a smooth hand over of the reins of leadership as the young barrister Emmanuel Agherario Esq sworn in the newly elected members of the executive who promptly took over.In his acceptance speech, the new chairman of the Lagos area of the Urhobo World United Union (UWUU), Chief Richard Odafe Edidjana thanked every member of the Union especially the interim executive committee for their hard work, commitment and cooperation towards the growth of the Union. He also paid a glowing tribute to the president-general of the Union as he encourages everyone to help him and his team to achieve the values that they have envisioned for the Union.

He enumerates those values or ideals as the bridging of all gaps, development of strategies within the ambit of the constitution to achieve UWUU’s vision, strict implementation of all constitutionally recognised policies, reviewing and implementation of all projects, fostering of the spirit of love among members and working closely with members in other zones and countries to continue to engender bonding, unity and all the ideals that make for harmonious relationships among the Urhobos.

The newly sworn in executive committee also includes Evelyn Okuemute, Chairlady, Onome Monije, secretary, Esther Ijomoni, Treasurer, Henry Ajerhore, financial secretary, Sylvester Ebuduo, administrative officer, Frederick Ighedo, public relations officer, Sarah Esiekpe, welfare officer, Testimony Oghayaju, Social secretary and Davis Omamogho as the provost.

In an interview, the newly sworn in secretary of the Union, Comrade. Onome Monije said that as the first elected executive committee of the Union, they are committed to pursuing the aim of uniting all Urhobos all over the world, but that she intends to do her bit as the secretary General Lagos to build a strong secretariat while striving to meet with the stated objectives. She stated that of particular importance to her is the aim of promoting the culture of the Urhobos as she enjoined all Urhobos who are not part of this group to quickly come in and register their names.

The new chair lady Evelyn Okuemute says that she wants to sell Urhobo to the world and enjoined members and intending members to hook up with the Union’s executive. The outgone interim chairman of the Union, Deacon Idibie in an interview said that he feels elated at fullfiling the mandate given to the committee as he buttressed the fact of the committee being a child of circumstance which came in to pacify agrieved members who had been bereaved or had certain pending issues as well as to encourage people by giving awards. He advises the newly sworn in executive members to shun side talks and to be focused on achieving their proposed programmes. On his own part, the newly sworn in chairman, Chief Richard Odafe Edidjana in an interview said that he feels that God gave the president-general the vision and the objective of starting the Union in order to unite all Urhobo brothers and sisters. He promises to drive the vision of the Union over the next two years.