Urhobo Social Club Lagos Inaugurates New EXCO, Promises Enhance Visibility In National And State Affairs (PHOTOS)

LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The newly sworn-in President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Olorogun Jacob Diedjomahor has disclosed that the club will henceforth increase its visibility and intervention in State and National conversations on matters of importance affecting the Urhobo Nation. He promised that the new exco will work in collaboration with UPU and other stakeholders to ensure the enthronement of a credible candidate as next governor from Delta Central extraction in the next political dispensation.Olorogun Diedjomahor who stated this in his inaugural speech last Sunday, said that the club will act as a catalyst by engaging stakeholders and government at local, state, and federal levels for good governance and attract beneficial projects and infrastructural to the Urhobo people in particular and all Deltans in general.The high point of the ceremony was the swearing in of the new Executive team, ably led by Olorogun Jacob Diedjomahor, President. Others sworn-in included: Olorogun (Engr) Patrick Emurese, Vice President; Engr Akpevwen Onoyase as General Secretary; Mr. Lucky Sargin as Assistant General Secretary; Olorogun Godwin Onabedje as Financial Secretary; Chief Bright Apinoko as Treasurer; Mr. Efetobore Okorode as Social/Publicity Secretary and Barr. Ekeme Ohwovoriole, SAN, as Legal Adviser.Unveiling his road map of action, he said the Team will focus on club unity, good conduct, creation of visibility, and the building of Urhobo house on the club landed property at Abijo GRA, Lagos. Other objectives he plans to pursue include membership drive, members’ welfare and Urhobo interest, during the regime’s next two years of stewardship.He emphasized that, the unity of the club and Urhobo nation in general will not be a mere slogan, but will ensure that it is practiced, preached, and projected. He enthused that, ‘Without the unity of members, we cannot achieve any of our goals, adding, when we are united, we win together, and if we are not, we will all lose”Olorogun Diedjomahor maintained that under his leadership, the growth of the club and contributions to the growth and development of the Urhobo nation will be uppermost. He promised to run the club in accordance with the constitutional provisions recognizing the need for continuous improvement.The implementation of the above objectives, he said, are contained in a two-year strategic and development plan to be reviewed and approved within the next two months of inauguration.The president called on members to always work to promote and contribute their quota to the upliftment of the club for the betterment of Urhobo nation. He expressed gratitude to their host and all the elders for their fatherly role through these years, soliciting that, they keep up these good works.Responding to the president’s speech, Hon. Emma Egoh, Member of the Federal House of Representatives, enjoined the President to focus on the building of the Urhobo Club House and to attract younger generation of Urhobo sons to the club to take over mantle of leadership in the future as the older generation retires.Also responding to the President’s speech, Prince Austin Enajemo-Isire, Past President of the Club and Chairman, Davo Dani Microfinance Bank and Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, said that patriotism and unity among members is critical to the realization of its aims and objectives that can engender progress, growth and development to the club and the Urhobo Nation. He said that it is only in Unity of purpose that teamwork can thrive for synergetic results.Reacting to questions on rotational governorship in Delta, he said if rotation was agreed upon by the party leaders in the past, as has been widely reported, then integrity and good conscience demands that such agreement should be honored.He went further to urge all eligible voters in the state to ensure they obtain valid voters’ card as a means to enthrone a credible candidate to lead us.In his valedictory speech delivered earlier, the immediate past President, Olorogun EdorehAgbah, thanked members for giving him and his team the opportunity to serve the club. He evaluated the achievements and progress of the club under his watch as President and advised the new executive to build on the progress made so far.He expressed appreciation to all members of the club, host, friends, and well-wishers for celebrating with the new executives. He congratulated the new executive team and urge them to uphold the tenets of the club and the confidence reposed in them by members, even as he wished them a successful and happy tenure.The ceremony which featured dancing by members while guests were being treated to lavish entertainment also witnessed the admission of five new members who joined the club with enthusiasm.