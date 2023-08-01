Urhobo  Social Club Lagos  Inaugurates New EXCO, Proposes Scholarship For Urhobo Sons, Daughters (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-It was celebration galore when members of Urhobo Social Club Lagos (USCL) came together for the inauguration of the new elected executive members that will run the affairs of the club for the next two years.

The event which was held in Lagos on Sunday could be regarded as one of the best in the history of the association as the who is who in the club where present to celebrate and cheer up the new executive members. Members wives, children and guests gorgeously dressed in Urhobo attire were present in the occasion. There was a stand by DJ dishing out melodious Urhobo music of Johnson Adjan and other brand of the music.

Two Urhobo Master of Ceremonies (MC)- Fortune Ovuakporaye alias Osibakolo and Sheke International were on ground dishing out jokes with the audience reeling with laughter while moderating the event. Traditional Urhobo Food and drinks to wash it down were in abundant for the audience to consume.

The inauguartion ceremony proper began with the swearing in of the President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos , Okakuro Wilson Okpubigho Barr Onome Akpeneye. OOkpubigho emerged victorious in keenly election.

This was followed with the swearing in of the Vice President Eng Akpevwe Onyase, Secretary General Mr Macduff Efetabore, Assistant Secretary General Barr Onome Akpeneye and Treasurer Clement Awhana. Others are Financial Secretary John Ologe, Sergeant At Arms SP Godwin Okoloko, Publicity Secretary Johnson Nikoro and Welfare Officer Diamond Okotete..

While addressing the audience in his inauguration speech, President Of Urhobo Social Club Lagos (USCL), Okakuro Wilson Okpubigho promised that the club will create a valid scholarship scheme for the issuance of grants to deserving Urhobo sons and daughter as a way of supporting their educational pursuit.

“In furtherance, a perusal of the USCL constitution precisely Article 4 (1) requires USCL to co- operate with, give moral, financial and other assistance to other Urhobo cultural groups, Clubs and associations with similar aims and objectives as our club.

“ In addition , this administration would ensure that there is a visible and progressive fraternization between USCL and Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) which is the umbrella body union for all the Urhobos in Nigeria and Diaspora. However, this liaison will not be restricted solely to the UPU, but would extend to other associations , pressure groups and unions actively advocating for the interest of Urhobo land,” he stated.

Okpubigho reiterated that unity and transparency shall be the core of his administration, adding that members of his administration shall seek to enthrone harmony among members as was conceived by their founding fathers when the club was founded in 1973.

According to him, “Our strength as a club lies on the diversity of our members coming together from various professional callings, business background, pooling resources and ideas together to further the interest of the club. Our diversity enriches us as group and make us stronger.”

He promised that his administration shall take it upon itself to foster a cordial and brotherly environment among its member s where everyone’s view is heard, respected and regarded.

The President promised that as part of his administration solemn task, they will expedite action on the construction of the clubs permanent site known as Urhobo House with meaningful progress to be achieved within a short time.

“I know most us will be wondering how the executives seek to achieve this. The starting point is to use the 50th anniversary celebration of the club as basis by making the forth coming 50th anniversary of the Club as a dual event. One is commemorate fifth decade of our great club and secondly to act as launch/fund raising ceremony for the construction of Urhobo house.

“To achieve this, we intend to invite the executive Governor of Delta State, H.E Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator representing Delta Central in the national Assembly, Senator (Chief) Ede Dafinone, House of Representative members representing constituencies covering Urhobo land, serving House of Assembly members of Urhobo extraction, local government chairmen, political bigwigs and other key stakeholders in Nigeria among others.

“Kindly note that the invitation for the aforesaid event is not restricted to politicians of Urhobo extraction alone as we shall also extend our invite to worthy associates, major players in the respective sectors of Nigerian economy as well as friends in the Diaspora,” he disclosed.

He further explained that his administration shall take it upon itself to engage in aggressive membership drive to poach and enlist deserving and worthy Urhobo sons into the Club.

The President equally promised to embark on reconciliatory move to woo back former and aggrieved members of the club who have since boycotted USCL activities as it is in line with Article 4 (b) of the USCL Constitution which is to foster the spirit of love, unity, mutual understanding, welfare and brotherhood among the members of the Club and good neighborhood with others.