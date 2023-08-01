1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Aug 1st, 2023

Urhobo  Social Club Lagos  Inaugurates New EXCO, Proposes Scholarship For Urhobo Sons, Daughters (PHOTOS)

Okpubigho and Executive members of Urhobo social club Lagos

Okakuro Wilson Okpubigho (Centre) and executive members of Urhobo Social Club Lagos..

LAGOS  AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-It was celebration galore when members of Urhobo Social Club Lagos (USCL) came together for  the inauguration  of the  new elected  executive members  that will run the affairs of the club for the next two years.

The event which was held   in Lagos on Sunday  could be regarded as one of the best in the history of the association as the  who is who in the club where present  to  celebrate and cheer up the new executive members. Members wives, children and guests gorgeously dressed in Urhobo attire were present in the occasion.  There was a stand by DJ dishing out melodious Urhobo music of Johnson Adjan and other brand of the music.

Swearing ceremony of Okakuro Wilson Okpubigho as President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos

Two Urhobo Master of Ceremonies (MC)- Fortune Ovuakporaye alias Osibakolo and Sheke International were on ground dishing out jokes with  the audience reeling with laughter while moderating the event. Traditional Urhobo Food and drinks  to wash it down  were in abundant for the audience to consume.

The  inauguartion ceremony  proper began with the swearing in  of  the President  of Urhobo Social Club Lagos , Okakuro Wilson Okpubigho Barr Onome Akpeneye. OOkpubigho emerged victorious in  keenly  election.

Okakuro Wilson Okpubigho and his wife (Centre) with mebers of Urhobo social club

This was followed with the swearing in of the Vice President Eng Akpevwe Onyase, Secretary General  Mr Macduff Efetabore, Assistant Secretary General Barr Onome Akpeneye and  Treasurer Clement  Awhana. Others are Financial Secretary John Ologe, Sergeant At  Arms SP Godwin Okoloko, Publicity Secretary Johnson Nikoro  and Welfare Officer Diamond Okotete..

While addressing the audience in his inauguration speech, President Of Urhobo Social Club Lagos (USCL), Okakuro  Wilson Okpubigho promised   that the club will create   a valid  scholarship scheme for the issuance of grants to deserving Urhobo sons and daughter as a way of supporting their educational pursuit.

President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos swearing new executive members of the Club

“In furtherance, a perusal of the USCL constitution precisely  Article 4 (1)  requires USCL to co- operate  with, give  moral, financial and other assistance  to other Urhobo cultural groups,  Clubs and  associations with similar aims and objectives  as our club.

“ In addition , this administration would ensure   that there is a visible and progressive fraternization  between USCL and Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) which is the umbrella   body union for all the Urhobos in Nigeria and  Diaspora.  However, this liaison will not be restricted  solely to the UPU,   but would extend to other associations , pressure groups  and unions actively  advocating  for the interest of Urhobo land,”  he stated.

Prsident of Urhobo Social Club Lagos Okakuro Wilson Okpubigho, His wife (centre) and wives of members of the Club

Okpubigho reiterated that unity and transparency shall be the core of his administration, adding that members of  his administration shall seek to enthrone  harmony among members  as was conceived by their  founding fathers  when the club was founded in 1973.

According to him, “Our strength as a club lies on the diversity of our members coming together from various professional callings, business background,  pooling resources  and ideas together  to further the interest of the club.   Our diversity enriches us as group  and make us stronger.”

Cross section of wives of members of Urhobo Social club

He promised that his administration shall take it upon itself to foster a cordial and brotherly environment among its member s where everyone’s view  is heard, respected and regarded.

The President promised that as  part of his administration  solemn task,  they will expedite  action on the construction of the clubs permanent site known as  Urhobo House with meaningful progress  to be  achieved within a short time.

“I know most us will be wondering how the executives seek to achieve this.  The starting point is to use the 50th anniversary celebration of the club as basis by  making  the forth coming 50th anniversary of the Club as a dual event. One is commemorate fifth decade of our great club and secondly to act as launch/fund raising ceremony for the construction of Urhobo house.

“To achieve this, we intend to invite the executive Governor of Delta State,  H.E  Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator representing Delta Central in the national Assembly, Senator (Chief) Ede Dafinone, House of Representative members  representing  constituencies   covering Urhobo land, serving House of Assembly members of Urhobo extraction, local government chairmen, political bigwigs  and other key  stakeholders in Nigeria among others.

“Kindly note that the invitation for the aforesaid event is not restricted to politicians of Urhobo extraction alone as we shall also extend our invite to worthy associates, major players in the respective   sectors of Nigerian economy as well as friends in the Diaspora,” he disclosed.

He  further explained  that his administration shall take it upon itself to engage in aggressive membership drive  to poach and enlist deserving  and worthy Urhobo sons into the Club.

The President equally promised to embark on reconciliatory move to woo back former and aggrieved members of the club who have since boycotted  USCL activities  as  it is in line  with Article  4 (b) of the USCL Constitution  which is to foster the spirit of love, unity, mutual understanding, welfare and brotherhood  among the members of the Club and good neighborhood with others.

 

 

