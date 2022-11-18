1 2 3 4 5
Urhobo Monarch, Ohworode Of Olomu To  Confer Chieftaincy Titles On  Kano Governor, His Wife

LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom and Chairman of Ukoko R’ Ivie R’Urhobo nation, HRM Richard  Oghoro 1 will be conferring  Chieftaincy titles on the Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje along with his wife Hajiyah (Prof) Hafshat Ganduje

A letter for the approval of the conferment of chieftaincy titles on both  the Governor and his  by the Olomu Monarch  signed  by Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kano State, Dr Bala Mohammed sighted by Urhobotoday  confirmed that the Monarch has approved the conferment of Chieftaincy title of Ejerukugbe on the Governor  and that of Omamoraye on his wife.

Important dignotaries from far and wide across the country are expected to grace the occasion including a contingents of seventy prominent personalities to be led by the Governor of Kano State.

The event is slated to hold on Saturday 19th, 2022 by 10 am at the Palace of Olomu Kingdom, Delta State.

