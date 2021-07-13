Urhobo Monarch, Ex-Council Scribe, One Other Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Princess

Share This























LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police have arrested HRH. (Hon.) Sam Mukoro, Okaka the 10th and former Secretary of Udu Local Government Council, Hon. Ejovwo Yarhere with one Chief Gabriel Sikprako.

The monarch was picked up at his Lagos residence over a month ago.

The two others were arrested at different locations in Delta State two weeks ago.

At the time of filing this report, some members of Orhunwhorhun community have gone into hiding for fear of not being arrested by the Police, a source who craved anonymity disclosed this to DAILY POST.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested over their alleged involvement in the assassination of the two sons and a mobile policeman of HRH. Ighohwo, Okaka the 11th.

The suspects are currently languishing in Police cell at Ogwashi-Uku and Asaba.

Indigenes and residents of Orhunwhorhun community are saying it is impossible for the suspects to be involved in the assassination of the two boys and the mobile policeman.

They, however, urged the Delta State Government and security agencies to halt every form of arrests, stressing that the contest regarding who occupies the traditional stool is already in Court.

They also urged HRH. Ighohwo Okaka the 11th to stop the arrests as well as the alleged harassment and intimidation of members of the Community and carry out a detailed investigation that led to the death of his children and the mobile policeman.

A mobile policeman attached to him was killed last year before his (HRH. Ighohwo Okaka the 11th) two sons and the mobile policeman were shot dead by gunmen this year at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

Both HRH. Ighohwo, Okaka the 11th and HRH. (Hon.) Sam Mukoro, Okaka are contenders of the traditional stool in Orhunwhorhun Community.

It was learnt that the duo have cases in court in Agbor and Benin City respectively.

There is also a ruling by a Delta State High Court in Udu Local Government Area ordering both parties to steer clear from every traditional rite in Orhunwhorhun Kingdom.

The dastardly killing of the two sons of HRH. Ighohwo, Okaka the 11th together with the mobile policeman is not the first time mobile policemen attached to him were killed.

Daily Post