“Urhobo Men are Unarguably the Most Faithful and Loyal Lovers”-Nollywood Actress

LAGOS JUNE 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nollywood popular actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to social media to disclose that her male counterparts that are from Urhobo are very devoted and steadfast when it comes to loving their partners in relationships and marriages. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram story, stated that Urhobo men from Delta State are unarguably the most faithful and loyal lovers.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday wrote; “Urhobo men are unarguably the most faithful and loyal lovers”.

Recall that Nkechi Blessing Sunday had few days ago trended on social media platforms, after her former boyfriend and politician, David Opeyemi Falegan stated that he cannot be friends with her now because it will be risky for her current relationship with her new boyfriend, Xxsive.

The mother of one in response to such statement by the Ekiti-born politician, stated that it is obvious that he cannot do without her and he should move on with his life because it’s been over a year since they were together as partners.

