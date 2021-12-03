Urhobo Man Sets To Break Record, To Marry Two Pregnant Women On Same Day

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-After Isoko Man Married Two Women in August 2021, an Urhobo man identified as John Erere Nana is set to marry two pregnant women on the same day in Delta state.

The difference this time is that the Urhobo man seemed to to have broken record by getting married to two pregnant ladies at the same time.

According to the wedding invite, Nana from Orhokpokpo, Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State will be getting married to Patience and Elohor, both from Udu Local Government Area of Delta on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

The identities of the women are Patience and Elohor, both from Udu Local Government Area of Delta are both with child.

This is not the first case of a man getting married to two women in Delta as it seems to be the norm in that part of Nigeria.

A 34 year old farmer known as Ekpe Akpove had also married two women on the same day in August.

LinderIkeji