Urhobo Kingdom Officially Announces Passage Of Monarch, Declares Three Months Mourning

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mosogar Kingdom of Urhobo community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State has officially announced the death of their Monarch, HRM Samson Okirhioboh Imoyin-Omene, Udurhie I, just as they declared three months of mourning over the passage of the traditional ruler.

This was made known in a speech by Chief Ighoyota Amori, Otota of Mosogar, during a meeting of the kingdom on Saturday.

He said that the monarch died on November 21, 2021, adding that the first son of the late ruler, Prince Darwin Obukohwo Imoyin-Omene, accompanied by Chiefs/Elders of HRM’s family (Chief Felix Oboko Imoyin-Omene, Dr. Wilson Odafe Imoyin-Omene amongst others) came to formerly informed him that HRM, Samson Okirihioboh Imoyin-Omene Udurhie 1 had heeded and accepted the invitation of his ancestors by joining them where he hoped to continue his life outside this physical planet earth.

He said that following the sad news, a period of three months mourning, beginning from December 18, 2021, had been declared which must be observed by all sons and daughters of Mosogar Kingcdom wherever and anywhere they were in the world.

According to him, “within this period of mourning, no burial ceremony is allowed to take place anywhere in the kingdom; no marriage ceremony/celebration is permitted within the kingdom; no festival of any sort is permitted within the kingdom.”

“The wearing of white dresses within the kingdom is forbidden and sanctionable; all traditional chiefs are forbidden from wearing single or tripled or multiple Aghighors (round beads); only two rounded beads (Aghighors) is allowed to be worn by chief’s on their neck; the kingdom flag is to be flown at half-mast in strategic places during the period of mourning in the kingdom,” he added.

“The wearing of the King’s brooch is recommended for all sons and daughters of the kingdom and their sympathisers; the Eghweyas and Inotus are to adorn their mourning dresses throughout the period; holding of markets on market days will continue, but one market day is set aside before the burial where market will not hold,” he explained further.

“No open celebration in any hotel/recreation/entertainment centres is allowed during this period of mourning; it is expected that all Mosogar sons and daughters (no matter his or her societal status) will conduct themselves peacefully by obeying and observing all the rules as already laid out in this statement, as doing otherwise will attract severe traditional punishments,” he added.

He pointed out that in line with the gazette establishing the kingdom, the affairs of the kingdom would be administered by the Ovie-in-Council with the Otota as the Acting Head in collaboration with the Oguedion Council of Elders and Chiefs until a new king was installed.

He stated further that during the interregnum, the Ovie-in-Council would perform such duties and the Otota of the Kingdom would be the Chief Spokesman of the Kingdom.

He averred that a burial committee, drawn from the entire segments of the kingdom, would be constituted soon to plan and execute the 21 days burial ceremony of the departed monarch.