Published On: Mon, Oct 25th, 2021

Urhobo Historical Society To Hold Three-Day 12th General Conference Next Month

 

LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Historical Society (UHS) will be holding its 12th General Conference on November 26 -28, 2021, at various venues in Urhoboland.

A statement signed by Engr. Onoawarie Andrew Edevbie,  Secretary, Urhobo Historical Society said the  opening ceremony will hold at Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamuge, Agbarho, Delta State, while Udu and Ughievwen will host the other two days.

According to the statement, the 2021 Conference will celebrate different aspects of Urhobo history and culture with special focus on Udu and Ughievwen, adding that the theme of this year’s conference is “Security, Culture and the Future of Urhobo Nation”.

“We plan to publish a brochure that will feature the events of the UHS Conference. We will accept advertisements and goodwill messages at the following rates,” the statement read.

 

 

