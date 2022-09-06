Urhobo Historical Society Appoints Lagos Based Industrialist,  Ohwofa As Nigeria Co-Ordinator

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Editorial and Management Committee (EMC) of the Urhobo Historical Society (UHS) has announced the appointment of Chief Simeon Ohwofa as the new Coordinator of the UHS in Nigeria.

The appointment of Chief Ohwofa follows the passing on of Chief Johnson Modika Barovbe who served as the Nigerian Coordinator of the UHS for many years.

The letter conveying the information to Chief Ohwofa reads in part, “you were unanimously selected to occupy the position of the Coordinator of the Urhobo Historical Society in Nigeria. This decision was reached after due consideration of your long standing interest in UHS affairs, massive contribution to UHS and playing key roles in every UHS conference.

“Members of the EMC over time are aware and appreciate the fact that the essential standard that motivate the work of UHS are based on patriotism and volunteerism. Your association with UHS clearly embodies these principles. The EMC are therefore delighted to appoint you as the new UHS coordinator in Nigeria”.

Chief Ohwofa, a Lagos based industrialist, hails from Uwherun Kingdom and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural-Biochemistry from the University of Ibadan as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Benin. He serves as the Secretary of the UHS Board of Trustees as well as the Endowment Fund. He was President of the Urhobo Social Club, Lagos.