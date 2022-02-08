1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Feb 8th, 2022

Urhobo Community Where Snakes Are Worshipped, Treated Like Human Being

LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It is also a taboo to kill a python in Urhobo Community of  Ujevwe  in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reports has it that this snake helped natives  of Ujevwu community escape during an inter-tribal wars. The python did this by going after the people and erasing their footprints which prevented their enemies from tracing where they went.

The descendants of these people show their gratitude by refusing to kill or eat the python even till date. As such, it is forbidden to kill pythons.

On the rare occasion when a python is accidentally killed, the person responsible faces very serious penalties including human-like funeral rites for the dead snake.

 

