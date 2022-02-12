Urhobo Community Sanctions Randy Maths Teacher For ‘Messing’ Up Students

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Mathematics teacher in Otor- Udu secondary school was has been caught in thr act of sexual acts with an SS 1B student of the school.

The teacher identified as one Mr Daniel Erharhine, popularly called “Uncle Dan” teaches the senior classes Mathematics.

His misgivings were brought to light when an SS1B student reported to her parents how “Uncle Dan” had been threatening her to sleep with him and her refusal.

The parents took the alleged claim to the Otor-Udu community for further investigation. The community summoned Mr. Daniel, as various testimonies from another senior student of how “Uncle Dan” had slept with them came forward.

Upon all this revelation, Mr Daniel admitted to the acts with a plea for mercy.

The community yesterday came up with a resolution, that “Uncle Dan” leaves the school compound within the next three months, as he resides in the school property with his family; he must relocate from Otor-Udu community within the next three months and pay a Fine of fifty thousand Naira (N50,000).

Speaking to our reporters today, February 11th, one of the teachers, who declined identification, confirmed that “Uncle” Dan had not resumed at the school since the resolution was given

Delta Bulletin